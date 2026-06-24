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Nashville Predators Trade Fedor Svechkov, Zach L’Heureux to Colorado Avalanche

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Jack Williams
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Updated Jun 24, 2026, 21:57
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Nashville secures veteran depth by landing elite face-off specialist Jack Drury and prospect Chase Bradley in a bold swap sending two former first-round picks to the Avalanche.

Two of the Nashville Predators' young stars are headed out west as Fedor Svechkov and Zach L’Heureux have been traded to the Colorado Avalanche. 

On Wednesday, the Predators announced that they had acquired center Jack Drury, winger Chase Bradley and a 2029 third-round pick for Svechkov and L'Heureux. 

“Jack Drury is a hard-working, reliable, full-sheet of the ice center who can handle the tough assignments while being elite in the face-off circle,” MacFarland said in a press release. "His addition to our forward group bolsters our depth in the middle of the ice, and we’re thrilled to have him on our roster.

"We’re also excited to add Chase Bradley – another young forward who’s had some NHL experience – to our overall organizational depth at forward.”

The Predators drafted Svechkov in 2021, 19th overall, and he has played 122 NHL games, recording 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points. 

This past season, he had 17 points in 70 games and split time between Milwaukee and the Admirals, recording 8 points in 10 games with the Admirals. 

L'Heuruex was drafted 27th overall by the Predators in the 2021 draft and has played in 87 games, recording nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.

He started the year off in Milwaukee, scoring 28 points in 30 games before earning a promotion in Nashville. L'Heuruex had five points in 25 games. 

Drury played in 82 games this past season with the Avalanche, scoring 27 points (10 goals and 17 assists) and had five points (three goals and two assists) in 13 playoff games. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 186-pound forward was drafted 42nd overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2018 Draft. 

Bradley has played in just two NHL games over the last two seasons. He played the entirety of the 2025-26 season with the Colorado Eagles (AHL), scoring 12 points (nine goals and three assists) in 42 games. 

This is the third transaction in the 2026 calendar year that the Predators have executed with the Avalanche and the second general manager Chris MacFarland has made with his former team. 

At the trade deadline, defenseman Nick Blankenburg was traded to the Avalanche for a 2027 fifth-round pick.

On June 16, forward Ross Colton and goaltender Isak Posch were traded to the Predators for a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and goaltender Magnus Chrona. 

Nashville PredatorsFedor SvechkovZach L'HeureuxColorado Avalanche
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