Nashville Predators Trade Fedor Svechkov, Zach L’Heureux to Colorado Avalanche
Jack Williams11hUpdated Jun 24, 2026, 21:57featured
Nashville secures veteran depth by landing elite face-off specialist Jack Drury and prospect Chase Bradley in a bold swap sending two former first-round picks to the Avalanche.
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