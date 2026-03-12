Nashville Predators Trade Navrin Mutter To Bruins For Dalton Bancroft, Massimo Rizzo

Predators ship prospect Navrin Mutter to Boston. Find out which two forwards join Nashville in this post-deadline deal.
Nearly a week after the NHL trade deadline, the Nashville Predators have made a few transactions among their prospects, sending forward Navrin Mutter to the Boston Bruins in exchange for forwards Dalton Bancroft and Massimo Rizzo on Thursday.
Mutter signed with the Predators back in 2022, but has spent his entire time with the Milwaukee Admirals and Atlanta Gladiators. He's played 146 games with the Admirals over four seasons, tallying 20 points (4G, 16A) and 297 penalty minutes.
Mutter made his professional debut with the Stockton Heat back in 2020, but returned to juniors after the AHL's season was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Bancroft is in his second professional season with the Providence Bruins. This season, he has two points in 34 games and 30 penalty minutes. He had previously played for Cornell University from 2022 to 2025.
Rizzo has played one game with Providence this season, as he was recently acquired by the Bruins from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' AHL affiliate.
He spent the majority of this season with the Reading Royals, playing 29 games and recording 22 points (6G, 16A). During the 2024-25 season, Rizzo played 46 games with Lehigh Valley, recording 18 points (6G, 12A).
Similar to Bancroft, Rizzo signed with the Flyers out of college, playing with the University of Denver from 2021 to 2024.