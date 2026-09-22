Nashville Predators Trim Training Camp Roster

"Hrebik recovers quickly from his butterfly. He also showed off some solid explosiveness, allowing him to stop a cross-crease attempt," Elite Prospects scout Jacob Titus wrote back in March. "I liked the way he handled screens, peaking around traffic to maintain a full view of the shooter. However, Hrebik's tracking seems behind where it should be as he could not read a clean shot at all on his first goal against. Hrebik struggled a lot with rebound control this game, just getting in front of the puck as opposed to actively trying to direct or stop rebounds."