Nashville Predators Trim Training Camp Roster

On Monday, the Nashville Predators announced that they had assigned goaltender Ben Hrebik to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.
Hrebik, 20, was invited to the Predators' training camp as an undrafted free agent on an amateur tryout. Last season with the Storm, Hrebik had a 26-11-6 record in the regular season and went 12-6-2 in the playoffs. He also had a 2.81 goals against average and .920 save percentage in his 43 regular season games.
"Hrebik recovers quickly from his butterfly. He also showed off some solid explosiveness, allowing him to stop a cross-crease attempt," Elite Prospects scout Jacob Titus wrote back in March. "I liked the way he handled screens, peaking around traffic to maintain a full view of the shooter. However, Hrebik's tracking seems behind where it should be as he could not read a clean shot at all on his first goal against. Hrebik struggled a lot with rebound control this game, just getting in front of the puck as opposed to actively trying to direct or stop rebounds."