For one night only, the Nashville Predators will share Bridgestone Arena with the PWHL as the league brings professional women's hockey to Tennessee just after the new year.
The Seattle Torrent and the expansion Vegas Vanguards will make the trip to Nashville on January 16 for the league's first game in the city as a part of the 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour. The Tour includes stops in 19 different cities, with Nashville being the third stop.
Players like Erin Ambrose, Hayley Scamurra, Lexie Adzija, and the second overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft Abbey Murphy, will be amongst those to take the ice at Bridgestone Arena.
The Vanguards are entering the league this season, while the Torrent finished in eighth place last season with a 9-16-5 record.
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As the PWHL continues to look for expansion opportunities, a strong turnout at the Takeover Tour could do wonders for a potential future team in Nashville.