NHL fines Steven Stamkos for unsportsmanlike conduct during Predators, Golden Knights game

Stamkos faces a fine for a bench-side skirmish. Stick to the face? Teammate protection or unsportsmanlike act?
The NHL Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday that Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos had been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct towards an opponent while on the bench.
During Saturday's game, Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon hit Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault, dumping him into the Predators' bench.
While trying to get back into the play, Stamkos stuck the blade of his stick under Lauzon's visor and in his face.
It's been disputed that Stamkos was trying to keep Marchessault's skate blade away from Lauzon's face. Ryan O'Reilly also shoved Lauzon from the bench during the altercation.
The irony of the situation is that Lauzon spent four seasons with the Predators and was traded to Vegas this past offseason for Nicolas Hague. Marchessault spent seven seasons with the Golden Knights before signing with the Predators in the 2024 offseason.
The Predators lost to the Golden Knights, 7-2.
This is the third time in his career that Stamkos has been fined by the NHL. On Nov. 23, 2017, he was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying a water bottle at a referee.
On March 21, 2018, Stamkos was fined $5,000 for a dangerous trip against Toronto Maple Leafs' defenceman Morgan Rielly.
Stamkos has never been suspended. This is the first time this season a Nashville Predators player has been fined by the league.
The Nashville Predators will host the Buffalo Sabres next on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CST