NHLPA Reviewing Potential 'Violation' In Nashville Predators GM Search

Predators' GM search faces NHLPA scrutiny over potential conflict of interest involving player agents and minority owner representation.
About 48 hours after the Nashville Predators general manager, Barry Trotz, announced his plans to retire, the franchise is now under review for a potential NHLPA rules and regulations violation.
Frank Seavalli reported on Wednesday that the Predators' hiring of Creative Artists Agency (CAA) to head the GM search is under review by the NHLPA for a potential violation of the certified agent regulations.
"Regulations stipulate that any agency that represents #NHL players may not also have a role in front office or coaching personnel hiring processes - even if it is being conducted by a different arm of the agency," Seavalli tweeted.
The direct conflict of interest comes from minority owner and former Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, who is represented by CAA agent Jimmy Sexton.
Two CAA agents, Pat Brisson and J.P. Barry, managed a combined 153 active contracts, including Jonathan Marchessault, Filip Forsberg, Brady Martin, Andreas Englund and Tyson Jost.
Owner Bill Haslam revealed during Monday's press conference that Saban would be a part of the GM selection committee.
It is unknown what the punishment would be if the Predators violated the NHLPA rules and regulations, and whether they'd be able to proceed with the GM search under CAA's advisement.