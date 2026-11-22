Specifically, Ryan O'Reilly, Ross Colton, Ilya Lyubushkin, Nick Perbix, and Daemon Hunt are all unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, so if the Predators can get an asset that helps them sustain more long-term success, it would be worth pondering closer to the trade deadline. For now though, the most likely option to be moved in a trade would be one of the defensemen.