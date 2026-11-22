Nov 22, 2026 11:50 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 11:50 PM
As initially reported by Nick Kieser, Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios was in attendance for last night's matchup between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
While it seems more likely that Ottawa, who currently lead the Atlantic Division with 33 points, would be pursuing a player on the 30th-place Pittsburgh Penguins, Senators beat reporter Bruce Garrioch noted that the Predators are "open for business."
While it would be strange for the Predators to sell off any players while they're still competitive in the playoff race, that doesn't mean that they aren't a likely trade partner for the Senators. If a deal that improves both teams comes across Chris MacFarland's desk, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't at least consider it.
Specifically, Ryan O'Reilly, Ross Colton, Ilya Lyubushkin, Nick Perbix, and Daemon Hunt are all unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, so if the Predators can get an asset that helps them sustain more long-term success, it would be worth pondering closer to the trade deadline. For now though, the most likely option to be moved in a trade would be one of the defensemen.
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It's likely just a coincidence that it was the Predators hosting the Penguins when Steve Staios decided to make a scouting trip, but as we've learned throughout the years, you always have to expect the unexpected in the NHL.