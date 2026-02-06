Penalties Costly In Nashville Predators Road Loss To Washington Capitals | Recap

Penalties, power-play goals, and an early deficit sink the Predators in Washington, dampening playoff hopes before the Olympic break.
The Nashville Predators' penalty struggles and another early deficit prove costly in their final game before the Olympic break, as they fall to the Washington Capitals 4-2 on Thursday in D.C.
The Predators logged 12 minutes in penalties, putting the Capitals on the power play six times. Washington scored twice on the man advantage, which proved the difference in a two-goal game.
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored twice for Washington and recorded an assist for three total points. Dylan Strome (2A) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (1G, 1A) had two points each.
For the 39th time this season, the Predators gave up the first goal of the game, coming 4:15 minutes off the stick of Tom Wilson. Dubois scored on the power play to put Nashville in a 2-0 hole for a third straight game.
Chychrun made it 3-0 early in the second period. Jonathan Marchessault got the Predators on the board with an Adam Wilsby shot; Erik Haula deflected it on net, which went off Marchessault's skate.
In the first two minutes of the third period, Michael McCarron drove to the net and scored off a third rebound attempt to make it a one-goal game. Nashville was eyeing its 18th comeback victory of the season.
However, a Marchessault slashing penalty put the Capitals on the power play for the sixth time on the night, and Chychrun scored to restore the two-goal edge.
Justus Annunen allowed four goals on 30 shots and made 26 saves. This was the fifth straight game that the Predators allowed their opponent to register 30-plus shots on net.
The Predators head into the two-week Olympic break with a 26-24-7 record with 59 points. Dropping games to Minnesota and Washington, Nashville is four points outside of a Wild Card spot.
Their first game after the break will be against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 26 at Bridgestone Arena.