Possible Reasons Why Nashville Predators General Manager Search Is Taking So Long
With top targets still chasing the Stanley Cup and a self-imposed draft deadline looming, Nashville’s patient front office remains deadlocked while rivals rapidly solidify their leadership.
It's been over three months since Barry Trotz announced his intent to retire, with Trotz staying on as the Nashville Predators general manager until a replacement is found.
In that time, rumors have been swirling about multiple names, with it seemingly coming down to three candidates: Tom Fitzgerald, Brett Peterson and Bill Scott, with Fitzgerald leading the way.
Fitzgerald is the New Jersey Devils' recently ousted general manager. Peterson is Florida's assistant general manager, and Scott is Edmonton's assistant general manager.
While those three names have come to light in the last few weeks, there's been no movement or signaling from the Predators front office that they are ready to make a hire.
Since Trotz announced his retirement, New Jersey and Toronto have both fired and hired general managers in less time.
Fitzgerald was fired on April 7 and the Devils hired Sunny Mehta nine days later. The Maple Leafs fired Brad Treliving on March 30 and hired John Chayka on May 3, a little over a month after the search began.
So what is causing this selection committee to take so long?
Candidate Is Still In Playoffs
While the three leading candidates we've heard of are no longer in the playoffs or did not qualify, a candidate the Predators could be eyeing may still be in the postseason.
Hurricanes assistant general manager Darren Yorke is a name that's popped up a few times that the Predators may be considering. He's served in that role for six years and has been the Chicago Wolves general manger for two seasons.
Nashville reportedly did an in-person visit with Yorke in early April, so there's interest. However, the Hurricanes show no sign of slowing down as they are 8-0 In the playoffs, they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.
If the Predators are waiting for Carolina's season to end before hiring Yorke, they could be waiting as late as June 21, the final possible day of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Anaheim Ducks assistant general manager Martin Madden was reportedly interviewed by the Canucks. Buffalo Sabres assistant general manager Marc Bergevin was an early name mentioned for the Nashville job and is expected to be considered for a handful of other teams.
Both Anaheim and Buffalo are still alive in the playoffs, adding on that not just Nashville, but other teams could be waiting before announcing a hire.
Predators Sticking To "Draft Day" Deadline
In February, Predators owner Bill Haslam said the team had a deadline of Draft Day in June but wasn't fully set on it, implying they could announce then.
Nashville could be sticking to that timeline a little bit closer than expected. Possibly wanting the new general manager until a replacement is found. to focus specifically on the draft and have their first action be selecting the 10th overall pick.
Trotz is still executing general manager duties following the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, signing KHL free agent Vitali Pinchuk to a 1-year, $1.025 million contract at the end of April.
Nashville also has four players and two prospects playing in the IIHF World Championship, not that it requires any general manager involvement, but it may be something that Trotz wants to oversee before stepping away.
The deadline will allow the Predators to bring in a new general manager for the draft in one swoop, but the question is how prepared this general manager will be until a replacement is found. will be for a draft with little time to prepare.
Waiting On Canucks
A new conversation is revolving around the Vancouver Canucks general manager search, which is still ongoing.
Patrik Allvin was fired on April 17 and is one of the more appealing jobs in the NHL, given the larger Canadian market. The Predators had requested to speak with Vancouver's assistant general manager, Ryan Johnson, but didn't get the opportunity.
It's rumored that if the Canucks pass on promoting Johnson, the Predators may try to swoop in and hire him instead.
According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast on May 8, Boston Bruins assistant general manager Evan Gold is a leading candidate and, if hired, would pass over Johnson, who is a very similar candidate but already in the organization.
Johnson has been with the Canucks since 2013, joining as a development coach. He was promoted to the Canucks' AHL affiliate general manager until a replacement is found. In 2017 and became Vancouver's assistant general manager in 2024.
He has a successful track record in the AHL, winning the Calder Cup last season with the Abbotsford Canucks.
This could be a red herring, but Predators fans should keep an eye on whatever happens in Vancouver, as it could signal some movement of things to happen in Nashville.
There Is Disagreement On A Hire
This is unlikely, but still a possibility that a new general manager will be appointed until a replacement is found. The front office wouldn't disclose this if it were true.
From the outside, the rumors that Fitzgerald is a leading candidate sparked a lot of displeasure among fans.
With him having been recently fired, struggling to prove himself during his tenure as general manager until a replacement is found. , and having a connection to the Predators, fans did not take it well.
It's possible that the committee has no collective agreement on whether to hire Fitzgerald or another candidate. Trotz said in his final press conference as general manager until a replacement is found. that he believes he never made a wrong decision, as it was well-thought-out among those in the front office.
That same mentality could be carried into this situation. Nick Saban also brings a different perspective to the table that many NHL teams do not have, one focused on leadership and success.
His addition to the conversation could make these talks a little longer, with a new take and a look toward who Nashville is interviewing.
The committee will likely need to wholeheartedly agree on a candidate before making an offer, but it's not too far-fetched to say that disagreement over a hire could be why this general manager is not until a replacement is found. The search has been so elongated.