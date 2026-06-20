Predators 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Daxon Rudolph

Boasting a pro-ready frame and elite mobility, this Prince Albert standout offers the smooth-skating defensive presence and power-play utility Nashville needs to bolster its blue line.
With the 2026 NHL Draft just a week away, it's time to zero in on some Nashville Predators 2026 Draft Targets.
In the first edition, we covered Viggo Björk, and today, we are going to look at Daxon Rudolph from Prince Albert of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
He checks just about every box you want in a modern top-four NHL defenseman. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, he already has the frame to handle pro minutes, but it’s the way he moves that stands out more than anything.
Rudolph is a smooth skater with strong hockey sense, which shows up in how calmly he handles pressure on the breakout. He can slow things down when he needs to or speed them up and transition play through the neutral zone without much hesitation. There’s a real offensive element to his game too, especially with a heavy shot from the point that becomes a legitimate weapon on the power play.
He does jump into the rush when the opportunity is there, but it doesn’t feel reckless. His defensive game is more advanced than you’d expect at his stage, particularly in how he manages gaps and uses his stick to cut plays off early. Coming off a strong season in Prince Albert, he looks like a player trending toward a long-term top-four NHL role.
Scout's Takes:
"Rudolph’s hockey sense is off the charts. He doesn’t try to do more than he’s capable of and force plays for the sake of making them. Instead, he plays to his strengths, which happens to be quite a few elements. He has a booming shot, makes great breakout passes and can knock guys down.
"Rudolph is a good skater whose skating patterns, flow and edges are comfortable. He can manipulate coverage or jump off the line. He sees the ice well and can beat the first layer and then find the back door through a second layer. He defends the rush well and has a good stick. He’s a heady player who thinks the game well."
"His combination of size, skill, physicality and willingness to block shots are attractive attributes. The right-shot defenceman could develop into a top-pairing NHL blue liner in time."
Draft Projection
This season, it seems like with every passing mock draft, there is a completely different order outside of the top three. For Rudolph, it seems that the sweet spot for him to be drafted is in the range of 7-10. It wouldn't be overly shocking if the Predators lean towards taking Rudolph, especially considering how much forward depth they have in their system.