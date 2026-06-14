Predators 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Viggo Björck

Small in stature but elite in speed, this Swedish dynamo pairs vision with a high-octane offensive drive that could ignite Nashville’s future alongside their rising young stars.
It's that time of year again; we are just two weeks away from the 2026 NHL Draft. With the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals getting near the end, the attention will soon turn to the draft, free agency, and then the start of the 2026-27 season.
However, for a team like the Nashville Predators, their focus has been on the draft and the offseason for quite some time. So, let's look at a potential draft target for them. Today, we are going to look at Viggo Björck, the Swedish forward out of Djurgården (SWE J20).
For most, the first thing that stands out is his speed and size. At 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds, he is one of the smallest players in the draft, but he's also one of, if not the fastest players. He drives a lot of plays using his speed and typically averages around 20 minutes per night at just 17 years old.
Scouts point out that he has slick passing, great awareness and vision, and isn't afraid to shoot the puck. So, adding him into a young Predators offence alongside the likes of Matthew Wood, Joakim Kemell, and Brady Martin would make them a team to watch in the next few seasons.
Scout's Takes:
"While his numbers will be nothing to lose your mind over, the fact that Björck played on the first line – often skating in more than 20 minutes a night – as a 17-year-old in one of the top leagues in the world is bonkers. Björck was electric at the World Juniors, showing a high-end blend of hockey sense and raw skill."
"Some people will shy away from his size, but Bjorck never shies away from battling in the hard areas of the ice. He plays quick and fast and his three-zone detail has resulted in his coaches at the pro level in Sweden trusting him in all situations."
"Bjorck can play with the puck on a string and make plays as a natural facilitator who has a ton of poise and vision, but he also plays in and out of give-and-gos, will go to the net and finish off plays and has great overall sense on and off the puck. He’s also a quick and fast skater who can play at different paces and challenge both in straight lines and on cuts and turnbacks, even if he’s not a true burner for his size."
Draft Projection
Many 2026 NHL Draft mock drafts have Björck going somewhere in the 6-8 range, with some having him jump into the top five. That said, very few have him falling to number 10, where the Predators pick. Regardless, if he were to fall down to 10, or the Predators could move up in the draft, Björck is a name they should strongly consider calling.