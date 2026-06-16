Predators Acquire Ross Colton From Avalanche

The Nashville Predators have announced that they've acquired forward Ross Colton and goalie Isak Posch from the Colorado Avalanche.
The Predators are sending back their own 3rd round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, as well as Colorado’s 3rd round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and goalie Magnus Chrona. Colorado's pick was previously acquired in another deal.
This is the first move that Chris MacFarland has made as general manager of the Predators. And it's a move to bring a player that he bought to the Avalanche to his new team.
Colton, 29 scored nine goals and 15 assists for 24 points in 73 games last season. He is known as a bit of a sparkplug who uses his body to energize his teammates. He had 159 hits last season, which was third on the Avalanche.
In a statement released by the Predators, MacFarland had this to say:
“We are very excited to add Ross Colton to our forward mix,” MacFarland said. “Ross is a versatile, two-way winger who will add sandpaper and grit into our middle six group.”
As for Posch, he is an AHL goalie who played the last two seasons with the Colorado Eagles. In the 2025-26 season, he had a record of 15-8-4.
MacFarland also commented on the acquisition of Posch.
“Isak Posch is a talented young netminder who was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game this past year,” MacFarland said. “He is a big goaltender who will add to our already impressive goalie depth.”