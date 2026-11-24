The Nashville Predators have acquired forward James Stefan from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Austin Roest. Roest, 22, was the Predators' 175th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.
As things currently stand, this is simply an organizational depth move as both Stefan and Roest have been splitting time between the American Hockey League and the ECHL. Both were in the ECHL at the time of the trade.
Stefan, 23, is the son of former NHLer and the first overall pick in 1999, Patrik Stefan. The younger Stefan was undrafted and signed an entry-level contract with the Oilers in 2024 after he finished his time in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks.
Professionally, Stefan has played 56 career AHL games and scored four goals during that span. He's had considerably more success at the ECHL level, registering 44 points in 53 games.
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While there's likely going to be zero NHL impact resulting from this move, clearly the Predators saw something they liked in Stefan and made a deal.