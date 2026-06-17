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Predators Add Jamie Langenbrunner To Their Front Office

Spencer Lazary
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Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jamie Langenbrunner joins Nashville’s revamped staff, bringing veteran scouting expertise and collegiate recruiting savvy to help Chris MacFarland reshape the Predators' front office.

The Nashville Predators have added another former NHLer to their front office. Today, they announced that they have hired Jamie Langenbrunner as a Special Assistant to the General Manager.

His role will mainly include pro scouting and collegiate free-agent recruiting, as well as special assignments and more. Langenbrunner previously served as an assistant manager with the Boston Bruins. 

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Predators General manager Chris MacFarland is building quite a front office. It has to make the fanbase excited to think he's only been on the job for a little over a week and he's already putting his own personal stamp on the team.

MacFarland also had this to say in a press statement about the hiring. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Langenbrunner to the Nashville Predators as our special assistant to the general manager,” MacFarland said. “Jamie is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, silver medalist, member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and one of the best leaders in this sport. He will assist in many areas across the hockey operations department as we work toward our goal of building a championship caliber management team. He is a fantastic addition to our staff, and we look forward to the future of the Nashville Predators.”

Langenbrunner also released a statement on joining the Predators' front office; here's what he had to say.

“My family and I are thrilled to join the Nashville community, and I would like to thank Chris MacFarland for believing in me and bringing me into this role and organization,” Langenbrunner said. “The Predators are a highly respected franchise that has great fans and a desire to win at the highest level. Chris is a great general manager and an even better person, and I cannot wait to get started.”

MacFarland hasn't just added to the front office. Yesterday, he made his first roster move as GM of the Predators when he acquired Ross Colton from his former team, the Colorado Avalanche.

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