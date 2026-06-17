Predators Add Jamie Langenbrunner To Their Front Office

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Langenbrunner to the Nashville Predators as our special assistant to the general manager,” MacFarland said. “Jamie is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, silver medalist, member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and one of the best leaders in this sport. He will assist in many areas across the hockey operations department as we work toward our goal of building a championship caliber management team. He is a fantastic addition to our staff, and we look forward to the future of the Nashville Predators.”