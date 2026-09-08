Predators Announce Roster for Prospect Showcase

The Nashville Predators are preparing to send their prospects to Carolina to participate in the 2026 Prospect Showcase alongside the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend. With the event just days away, the Predators have announced exactly which players will be taking the ice.
Among the most interesting players to keep an eye on are Brady Martin and Vitali Pinchuk. The only 2026 draft picks participating are Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte and Charlie Puglisi.
Forwards:
Aiden Fink
Cole O'Hara
Brady Martin
Kalan Lind
Vitali Pinchuk
Hiroki Gojsic
David Edstrom
Joey Willis
Felix Nilsson
Ben Strinden
Charlie Puglisi
Austin Roest
Oasiz Wiesblatt
Defensemen
Viggo Gustafsson
Tanner Molendyk
Daniel Nieminen
Owen Murray
Michel Myloserdnyy
Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte
Andrew Gibson
Goaltenders
Isak Posch
T.J. Semptimphelter
Ben Hrebik
The Predators will start the Prospect Showcase with a game against the Hurricanes on Sunday at 2:35 P.M before facing the Lightning the following day at 2:00 P.M.