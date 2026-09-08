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Predators Announce Roster for Prospect Showcase

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William Espy
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The Nashville Predators are preparing to send their prospects to Carolina to participate in the 2026 Prospect Showcase alongside the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend. With the event just days away, the Predators have announced exactly which players will be taking the ice. 

Among the most interesting players to keep an eye on are Brady Martin and Vitali Pinchuk. The only 2026 draft picks participating are Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte and Charlie Puglisi. 

Forwards:

Aiden Fink

Cole O'Hara

Brady Martin

Kalan Lind

Vitali Pinchuk

Hiroki Gojsic

David Edstrom

Joey Willis

Felix Nilsson

Ben Strinden

Charlie Puglisi

Austin Roest

Oasiz Wiesblatt

Defensemen

Viggo Gustafsson

Tanner Molendyk

Daniel Nieminen

Owen Murray

Michel Myloserdnyy

Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte

Andrew Gibson

Goaltenders

Isak Posch

T.J. Semptimphelter

Ben Hrebik

The Predators will start the Prospect Showcase with a game against the Hurricanes on Sunday at 2:35 P.M before facing the Lightning the following day at 2:00 P.M.

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