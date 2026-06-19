Predators' Cam Reid Commits To University of Michigan

This past season with the Rangers, he set a new career-high with 15 goals and 41 assists for 56 points in 57 games.
However, now his attention will turn to the University of Michigan, where he will suit up for the Wolverines.
He will join the likes of Jack Ivankovic, Jack Nesbitt, Malcolm Spence, and Henry Mews; all are former OHL players who now are members of the Wolverines' hockey program.
The 19-year-old was drafted by the Predators in the first round of the 2025 NHL draft with the 21st overall pick.
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