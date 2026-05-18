Predators Captain Roman Josi Earns Player Of Game Honors In Switzerland's Win Over Germany

The Nashville star dominated the ice with a three-point performance, propelling the host nation to a blowout victory as they chase an elusive historic gold medal.
The host country has remained red hot in the IIHF World Championship as Switzerland picked up a third straight win against Germany, 6-1, on Monday.
Nashville Predators captain and Swiss captain, Roman Josi, earned player of the game honors, recording a goal and two assists in the victory.
The Swiss outscored Germany, 5-0, in the second period with Josi scoring the final goal of the frame. With less than two minutes to go in the frame, Josi cut into the slot before wristing a shot into the net from the right face-off circle.
This is Josi's 10th time representing Switzerland at the World Championship and his first time since 2024. The Swiss are trying to win their first World Championship and first Gold Medal since the 1926 European Championship.
When it was announced that Josi was the player of the game, he received a friendly chant from the crowd.
Around the tournament, Ryan O'Reilly scored his third goal in three games in Canada's 5-1 win over Denmark. His conversion came in the third period, scoring on a one-timer off a centering feed into the slot from Sydney Crosby from behind the net.
Adding an assist to his overall total, O'Reilly has four points in three games as Canada remains perfect in preliminary play.
Justus Annunen picked up his second win of the tournament with Finland, making 30 saves on 32 shots in a 6-2 victory over the United States. Through two games, Annunen has a .940 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average.
Despite losing to the Finns, Ryan Ufko recorded his first point of the tournament off a primary assist on a Ryan Leonard goal. Ufko let a shot go from the point that was saved by Annunen, but Leonard was there to put it away.
The Americans have won just one of their three first games of the tournament.