Predators Defenseman Ufko, Prospect Lee Named To USA's Preliminary World Championship Roster

The Nashville blue-liner and Michigan State standout join a growing contingent of Predators heading to Switzerland, following breakout seasons that solidified their status as elite international talents.
It's not set in stone, but there may be more Nashville Predators in Switzerland.
Thursday, the United States announced its preliminary roster for the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland, which includes defenseman Ryan Ufko and prospect Ryker Lee.
The two join four other Predators players and prospects that will be playing in the tournament: Roman Josi (Switzerland), Justus Annunen (Finland), Ryan O'Reilly (Canada) and Jack Ivankovic (Canada).
Ufko is coming off the heels of the best professional season in his career. In Milwaukee, he played 52 games, recording 44 points (11 goals and 33 assists) as one of the top scoring defenseman in the AHL.
The standout performance earned Ufko AHL All-Star honors. Upon Nick Blankenburg being traded to the Colorado Avalanche at the deadline, Ufko was called up for a full-time role with the Predators.
In 18 games, he recorded 11 points (two goals and nine assists), which included his first NHL goal in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on March 19.
This is the second time in his career that Ufko will represent the United States, winning a Bronze Medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship.
Michigan State's RykerLee, right, moves the puck against Notre Dame's Pano Fimis during the third period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing.
Lee is representing the United States for the second time this year as he made his World Juniors debut this past winter, scoring three points in five games.
He was drafted 26th overall in Nashville's 2025 class out of Madison in the USHL. This season he made the move to Michigan State, scoring 30 points (15 goals and 15 assists) in 35 games with the Spartans.
Lee is the second Predators prospect to land a World Championship roster spot, joining goalie Ivankovic (2025, 58th overall), who was named to Canada's roster after spending the past season with Michigan.
The United States kicks off its pre-tournament play on Sunday against Germany at 10 a.m. CST. Its first preliminary game will be against Switzerland on May 15 at 1:20 p.m. CST.