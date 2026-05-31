Predators Goalie Justus Annunen Backstops Finland To Gold Medal; Roman Josi Claims Silver

Justus Annunen’s 22-save shutout secured gold for Finland, while tournament MVP Roman Josi led Switzerland to silver in a dramatic overtime clash, highlighting Nashville’s international success.
There was a lot for Nashville Predators fans to celebrate on Sunday as goalie Justus Annunen earned a shutout in Finland's Gold Medal game victory, defeating Switzerland, 1-0, in overtime.
Roman Josi, who captained Switzerland, claimed his fourth Silver Medal at the World Championship and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
Annunen made 22 saves on 22 shots for his eighth win of the tournament and first international shutout victory. In his first time at the World Championship, Annunen had a .933 save percentage and a 1.47 goals against average.
He played the most minutes out of any goalie in the tournament at 489:38.
Buffalo Sabers and Rochester Americans forward Konsta Helenius scored the game-winning goal for the Finns just over halfway into the overtime period. It's Finland's fifth Gold Medal at the World Championship and first since 2022.
Josi finishes an impressive 10th World Championship appearance with 12 points (five goals and seven assists) in 10 games, tying his personal best for points in this tournament, which he originally set in 2024.
He also recorded his first professional hat trick in 9-0 win over Hungary.
In the Bronze Medal game, Ryan O'Reilly and Canada fell to Norway, 3-2 in overtime. It's the Norwegians' first-ever medal at the IIHF World Championship.
O'Reilly finished with nine points (five goals and four assists) in 10 games, his highest point total in the tournament since 2017.
O'Reilly did not hold back his frustrations after losing the Bronze Medal game.
“It’s a waste of time to come over here and leave with nothing,” O'Reilly said.
Ryan Ufko also competed in his first professional international tournament with the United States, recording three points (one goal and two assists) in eight games.
The Americans were eliminated by Canada, 4-0, in quarterfinals.