Predators Haula Scores, Saros Makes 36 Saves In Finland's Semifinal Loss To Canada

Haula struck, Saros stonewalled, but Finland's Olympic upset bid against Canada ultimately fell short in a nail-biting semifinal loss.
Finland nearly pulled off a massive upset over Canada in the Olympic semifinals, and two Nashville Predators played a major role in that effort.
The Finns went up 2-0 in the second period, seeing Predators center Erik Haula score his first goal of the game, shorthanded. Juuse Saros made 36 saves on 39 shots, the most he's seen in these games.
However, Canada roared back, scoring three unanswered goals, with the game-winning conversion coming with 36 seconds left, and won 3-2.
Three minutes into the second period, Sebastian Aho was called for interference with the Finns already up 1-0. Joel Armia cleared the puck out to center ice, allowing Haula to race to it and spring a breakaway.
He'd deke Canada goalie Jordan Binnington and beat him backhanded, glove-side to give Finland a two-goal lead. Haula has four points (1G, 3A) in four games played.
However, Haula's positive output was equalized with a negative output later in the game.
Halfway through the third period, with traffic in front of Finland's net, Haula would knock Canada forward Brad Marchand onto Saros, preventing Saros from getting back into position. Saros lost his net and saw Shea Theodore score to tie the game.
The play was not ruled goaltender interference, as Haula was the one who caused Marchand to interfere with Saros.
Despite the loss, Saros was a massive reason why Finland had a chance at all. He faced nearly forty shots and posted a .923 save percentage on the day.
Through four games, he has a .933 save percentage, a 1.80 goals against average, three wins and a shutout. Saros has played in every game and started in every game for Finland at these Olympics.
Finland's Olympics are not over just yet, as it will face the loser of the United States-Slovakia game in the Bronze Medal game on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. CST.
It is looking for its fifth medal in the last six Olympics.