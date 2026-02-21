Predators Haula Scores Twice As Finland Takes Down Slovakia To Win Bronze Medal

Erik Haula ignites Finland's offense with two goals, while Juuse Saros backstops the victory, securing Olympic Bronze.
The remaining Nashville Predators at the Olympics had one last hurrah in the Bronze Medal game between Finland and Slovakia.
Center Erik Haula scored twice and Juuse Saros made 30 saves on 31 shots to power the Finns to a 6-1 win over Slovakia to win Bronze. It's Finland's fifth medal in the last six games and fifth bronze overall.
On Haula's first goal, he entered the zone on the left side before letting a long wrist shot go that beat goalie Samuel Hlavaj, glove side, to extend Finland's lead to 2-0.
His second goal of the match came with 1:18 left in the game on an empty net to secure a 6-1 victory. Haula finishes his Olympic games with six points (3G, 3A) and has scored all three of his goals in the last two games.
Saros picked up his fourth win in six games played in the tournament and a second straight 30+ save performance.
The Predators' netminder was a major reason why the Finns had a chance against Canada in the semifinal round on Friday, as he made 36 saves on 39 shots.
Saros finishes his first Olympics with a 4-2-0 record, recording a shutout in a 11-0 victory over Italy in preliminary play. He posted a .940 save percentage and a goals-against average of 1.66.
Haula and Saros become the first Nashville Predators to earn an Olympic medal since Shea Weber, when he won a Gold Medal with Canada at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia.
The Nashville Predators return to play on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena.