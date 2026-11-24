American Thanksgiving has become a major benchmark for the NHL season. While there's still two-thirds of the season left to play, according to ESPN's data from this time last year, 77% of teams sitting in a playoff spot on that date end up qualifying for the postseason.
As things currently stand, the Predators hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference but are equal on points with the Colorado Avalanche, who sit third in the Central Division. Of course, there are some teams hot on Nashville's tail too. The Utah Mammoth and Winnipeg Jets are both within three points of the Predators as the battle begins to heat up in the competitive Central Division.
Right now, the Predators don't need to worry about anyone in the Pacific Division. The San Jose Sharks currently hold the third divisional spot with 24 points in that regard, meaning any Pacific team that comes close to Nashville would move into a divisional spot, rather than the wild card, of course that can always change.
It may seem too early to be thinking about the playoffs, as we've yet to even turn the calendar to 2027, but often a team's start dictates whether or not they make it to the postseason when spring comes around.