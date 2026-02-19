Predators Juuse Saros, Erik Haula Face Canada In Finland's Quest To Defend Gold Medal

After the dust settled following Wednesday's Olympic quarterfinal games, only\ntwo Nashville Predators' gold medal dreams are still alive. \n\nFinland's Juuse Saros and Erik Haula are still alive following the Finns'\novertime win over Switzerland, 4-3. Saros made 21 saves on 23 shots in the\nvictory and improved to 3-1-0 in the games. \n\nAfter losing his Olympic debut to Slovakia, 4-1, Saros has now won three\nstraight games. He has a save percentage of .938 and a goals-against average of\n1.49. \n\nSaros and Haula eliminated Predators teammate Roman Josi in the process. Josi\nfinished with four points (2G, 2A) in five games in his second Olympics. \n\n\n\nFinland will face a heavy task in Canada, which defeated Czechia, 4-3 in\novertime in the quarterfinals. In the history of best-on-best hockey at the\nOlympics, the Canadians have won three gold medals. \n\nFilip Forsberg's Olympic Games came to an end as Sweden lost to the United\nStates, 2-1, in overtime. These Olympics are Sweden's lowest finish in team\nhistory.\n\nForsberg wraps up his first Olympics, recording two points (1G, 1A) in five\ngames. Against the United States, Forsberg logged 13:44 of ice time on 19 shifts\nand was a +1. \n\nBack in Nashville, the Predators returned to the ice for the first time since\nFeb. 5, when they lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals in D.C. \n\n\nOLYMPIC HOCKEY SCHEDULE \n\nFeb. 20 (Friday) - 9:40 a.m. Canada vs. Finland; 2:10 p.m. United States vs.\nSlovakia \n\nFeb. 21 (Saturday) - 1:40 p.m. Bronze Medal game \n\nFeb. 22 (Sunday) - 2:10 p.m. Gold Medal game