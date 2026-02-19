Logo
Predators Juuse Saros, Erik Haula Face Canada In Finland's Quest To Defend Gold Medal cover image

Predators Juuse Saros, Erik Haula Face Canada In Finland's Quest To Defend Gold Medal

Jack Williams
1d
Predators' Saros and Haula advance to face Canada, aiming to defend Finland's gold. Will their Olympic quest continue?

After the dust settled following Wednesday's Olympic quarterfinal games, only two Nashville Predators' gold medal dreams are still alive. 

Finland's Juuse Saros and Erik Haula are still alive following the Finns' overtime win over Switzerland, 4-3. Saros made 21 saves on 23 shots in the victory and improved to 3-1-0 in the games. 

After losing his Olympic debut to Slovakia, 4-1, Saros has now won three straight games. He has a save percentage of .938 and a goals-against average of 1.49. 

Saros and Haula eliminated Predators teammate Roman Josi in the process. Josi finished with four points (2G, 2A) in five games in his second Olympics. 

Finland will face a heavy task in Canada, which defeated Czechia, 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals. In the history of best-on-best hockey at the Olympics, the Canadians have won three gold medals. 

Filip Forsberg's Olympic Games came to an end as Sweden lost to the United States, 2-1, in overtime. These Olympics are Sweden's lowest finish in team history.

Forsberg wraps up his first Olympics, recording two points (1G, 1A) in five games. Against the United States, Forsberg logged 13:44 of ice time on 19 shifts and was a +1. 

Back in Nashville, the Predators returned to the ice for the first time since Feb. 5, when they lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals in D.C. 

Olympic hockey schedule&nbsp;

Feb. 20 (Friday) - 9:40 a.m. Canada vs. Finland; 2:10 p.m. United States vs. Slovakia 

Feb. 21 (Saturday) - 1:40 p.m. Bronze Medal game 

Feb. 22 (Sunday) - 2:10 p.m. Gold Medal game 

