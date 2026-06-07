Predators Make Significant Front Office Changes

Hall of Fame defenseman Rob Blake joins Chris MacFarland to spearhead a new era in Nashville, signaling a sweeping overhaul as longtime executive Brian Poile exits.
Yesterday, the Nashville Predators' front office went through a major shakeup, with two moves that really point to a shift in direction for the organization.
Rob Blake has been hired as the team’s new Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. Blake, a Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and former general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, steps into a senior leadership role and will work alongside newly appointed general manager Chris MacFarland. The two will oversee hockey operations decisions. Their attention now turns to the upcoming NHL Draft, as Nashville tries to rebuild their roster.
At the same time, Assistant General Manager and Director of Hockey Operations Brian Poile is leaving the organization. Poile, the son of longtime former general manager David Poile, had been with the franchise for nearly 16 years and spent the past eight seasons as assistant GM.
Majority owner Bill Haslam has made it pretty clear he wants change, and this is what that looks like. Long-standing internal voices are being phased out, and MacFarland and Blake are now in position to take over hockey operations and shape the next era in Nashville.
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