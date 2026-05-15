Predators Players Annunen, Josi, O'Reilly Pick Up Win On 1st Day Of IIHF World Championship

It was a strong opening day for Nashville Predators players Justus Annunen,\nRoman Josi and Ryan O'Reilly at the IIHF World Championship, all picking up wins\nwith their respective teams.\n\nAnnunen earned his first international victory in Finland's 3-1 win over\nGermany. He earned the start, making 16 saves on 17 shots, letting in the lone\ngoal in the third period. \n\nFinland will face Hungary Saturday at 9:20 a.m. CST. \n\nThe host nation, Switzerland, and Josi defeated the United States, 3-1. Josi did\nnot score, but was called for tripping in the second period.\n\n\n\nRyan Ufko also made his international debut as the seventh defenseman for the\nUS. Predators prospect and 2025 first-rounder Ryker Lee was scratched from the\nlineup. \n\nThe Swiss will face Latvia on Saturday at 1:20 p.m. CST. The United States takes\non Great Britain on Sunday at 5:20 a.m. CST. \n\nO'Reilly found the back of the net in Canada's 5-3 win over Sweden. He\nbackhanded the puck into the net in the late first period to put the Canadians\nup 2-0. \n\nPredators prospect and 2025 second-rounder Jack Ivankovic did not dress for\nCanada. \n\nCanada will face Italy on Saturday at 9:20 a.m. CST. This could be one of the\nfew games that Ivankovic sees action in the tournament.