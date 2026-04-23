Predators Prospect Brady Martin Scores 1st Professional Goal In Admirals Playoff Win

Brady Martin's dazzling solo effort sparks Admirals' playoff victory, marking a historic first pro goal for the young Predators prospect.
It didn't take long for Brady Martin to get acclimated to Milwaukee as he netted his first professional goal with the Admirals in their 4-1 Game 1 win over the Manitoba Moose in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
On the goal, Martin cut straight down the middle of the ice from the blue line, splitting the defense and beating Thomas Milic five-hole to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead in the first period.
According to Milwaukee Admirals radio announcer Aaron Sims, Martin is the youngest player since the 2005-06 season to score his first pro goal in his first pro game at 19 years, 1 month, 7 days.
Martin was drafted by the Nashville Predators fifth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, their highest draft pick since 2013. He made the team's roster out of training camp, playing in three games and recording one assist.
He was then reassigned to the Soo Greyhounds (OHL), being named the team's captain and recording 24 points (8 goals and 16 assists) in 24 games. In the playoffs, he had 10 points (3 goals and 7 assists) in 10 games.
Martin also competed for Canada in the IIHF World Junior Championship, recording eight points (four goals and four assists) in six games.
A handful of other familiar faces to Nashville also got on the scoresheet in the win.
Reid Schaefer (33 GP in Nashville) scored the opening goal of the game and Cole O'Hara (1 GP in Nashville) had a secondary assist. O'Hara also added an empty net goal.
Zach L'Heureux (25 GP in Nashville) had an assist on the Martin goal and Kevin Gravel (1 GP in Nashville) scored in the second period.
Milwaukee takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series. It will look to close out the series in Game 2 on Friday in Winnipeg at 7 p.m. CST.