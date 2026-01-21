Predators Prospect Selected To AHL All-Star Game

Predators prospect Ryan Ufko dominates AHL defensemen, leading in goals and points. His stellar season earns him an All-Star nod.
The American Hockey League announced last Thursday that Nashville Predators prospect Ryan Ufko will represent the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford, IL on February 10 and 11.
The Admirals blueliner and Predators prospect currently he leads all AHL defensemen in both goals and points. He is second in assists as well.
Ever since leaving the University of Massachusetts, Ufko has played in 116-straight games for the Admirals.
Ufko, 22, has nine goals, 26 assists and 37 points in 35 games this year. He had eight goals and 30 points last season in 72 games. Already posting career-highs, Ufko is on pace for a whopping 19 goals, 58 assists and 77 points in 72 games.
The 5-foot-10 defender has 18 goals, 55 assists and 73 points across three seasons in the AHL.