Predators prospects Martin, Reid, Ivankovic named to Canada's WJC training camp roster

A total of six Nashville Predators prospects could be playing at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship later this month.

Monday, Team Canada announced that forward Brady Martin (2025, 5th overall), defenseman Cameron Reid (2025, 21st overall) and goalie Jack Ivankovic (2025, 58th overall) have been named to the team's 27-man training camp roster.

According to Hockey Canada, one goalie, one forward, and one defenseman will be cut by the end of training camp in order to get the roster down to 24 players.

Prospects Ryker Lee (2025, 26th overall) and Teddy Stiga (2024, 55th overall) have been named to Team USA's preliminary roster. Viggo Gustafsson (2024, 77th overall) will also play for Sweden.

If it stands, this will be the tournament debut for all three players. Martin has played for Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the IIHF's U18 tournament. Reid has played in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well and Ivankovic has never represented Canada before.

Martin has been one of the most popular players in Nashville over the past year, drafted fifth overall from the Soo Greyhounds (OHL). He was the Predators' highest draft pick since they selected Seth Jones at third overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

In his draft year, Martin scored 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games and logged 68 penalty minutes with a plus/minus of 25.

In training camp, Martin made it clear that he wanted to make the Predators' opening night roster, and did. His time in Nashville this season was short-lived as he played three games and recorded one assist before being sent back to the Greyhounds.

Alongside being named the Greyhounds captain, Martin has had a healthy sophomore season in Soo, scoring 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 12 games.

Martin should also be familiar with the Team Canada staff, as he attended the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

Reid has had a similar return to the OHL as Martin. He returned to the Kitchener Rangers, where he was named team captain, and he's scored an impressive 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 27 games. He also attended the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.

In the 2025 draft, the Predators traded their 23rd- and 67th-overall picks to the Ottawa Senators for the 21st overall pick and selected Reid. In his draft season, Reid had 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 67 games, 44 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of 39.

Unlike Reid and Martin, Ivankovic left the OHL this season. After spending two years in the OHL with the Steelheads organization in Mississauga and Brampton, Ivankovic moved to the NCAA, playing for the University of Michigan this season.

In his freshman year, he had a 16-4-0 record, with a 1.90 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. Ivankovic has the fifth-highest winning percentage (.800) in the NCAA. Michigan is also the No. 1 team in the country according to USCHO's rankings.

He was selected by Nashville in the second round of the NHL Draft, 58th overall. In his draft year, he posted a 25-12-5 record with a 3.05 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Ivankovic also attended the 2025 World Juniors Summer Showcase.