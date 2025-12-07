Predators' Star Forward Notches Huge Milestone Against Carolina

In the Nashville Predators' (10-14-4) 6-3 loss over the Carolina Hurricanes (17-8-2), Preds star forward Filip Forsberg recorded a big milestone.

After getting an assist on Matthew Wood's goal in the third period, Forsberg scored his tenth goal of the year and notched his 19th point of the season in 28 games.

The Preds leading goal-scorer this year recorded his 328th career goal with his tip in the third period. It was his 700th career point.

Forsberg, 31, is still second all-time in Predators scoring behind defenseman and captain Roman Josi (734). Forsberg, with the goal, has put himself 118 goals in front of David Legwand for most goals in Predators history.

