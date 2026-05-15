Predators Upgrade 2027 Draft Pick Following Golden Knights Series Victory Over Ducks

Vegas’s playoff dominance secures a draft bonus for Nashville, converting a conditional selection into a valuable second-rounder as the Golden Knights punch their ticket to the semifinals.
The Nashville Predators will be adding a second round pick to their draft stock in 2027.
Following the Vegas Golden Knights' 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 to win the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals, the Predators have upgraded a 2027 third-round pick to a second-round pick.
Vegas will face the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals.
Nashville received a conditional pick from the Golden Knights in a trade in June 2025, sending Colton Sissions and Jeremy Lauzon to Vegas for Nic Hague and a conditional 2027 third-round pick.
If the Golden Knights won at least two rounds in the 2026 playoffs, which they have, the pick upgrades to the second round selection.
Nashville now has 12 picks in the 2027 NHL Draft: one first round, two second round, three third round, two fourth round, two fifth round, one sixth round and one seventh round pick.
Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;NHLCommissioner Gary Bettman announces Brady Martin is selected as the fifth overall pick to the NashvillePredatorsin the first round of the 2025NHLDraftat Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Predators have 12 picks in the upcoming 2026 draft, including the 10th overall pick.
the past two years, beginning with Vegas star forward and 2023 Conn Smyth winner, Jonathan Marchessault, signing with Nashville in the 2024 offseason.
Along with the Hague trade, Nashville sent Cole Smith to the Golden Knights at the 2026 trade deadline for a 2028 third-round pick and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff.
Nashville saw consistent production from Hague in his first season, totaling 15 points in 62 games. On the other hand, Marchessault's play has steadily declined, posting a career-low 31 points in 62 games.
The Predators latest acquisition, Sedoff, has no points in 12 games this season with the Milwaukee Admirals and played in just one of the Admirals three playoff games.