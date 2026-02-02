REPORT: Barry Trotz Stepping Down As Nashville Predators General Manager

According to a few reports but first posted by Elliotte Friedman\n[https://www.sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/barry-trotz-to-step-down-as-gm-of-predators/],\nBarry Trotz is stepping down as the Nashville Predators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators] General Manager.\n\nTrotz, 63, became the second GM in team history in 2023, when he replaced David\nPoile. \n\nHe has been a long-time staple of the Nashville Predators franchise, serving as\nthe team's first head coach from 1998 to 2014, posting a 551-479-60 record.\n\nTrotz is the third-most-winning head coach in history, with 914 victories, and\nwon the 2018 Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Washington Capitals. \n\nUpon transitioning to the general manager role, he fired then head coach John\nHynes and hired Andrew Brunette. In two and a half seasons, Brunette has gone\n102-97-19. \n\nIn his second offseason as GM in 2024, Trotz made three blockbuster signings,\nadding Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in free agency.\n\nThe acquisitions fell flat as the Predators went 30-44-8 in the 2024-25 season. \n\nAccording to the Associated Press, Trotz's decision to retire is not\nhealth-related. \n\nIn a release, the Predators announced a press conference on Feb. 2. It stated\nthat Trotz will have an announcement at Bridgestone Arena along with CEO Sean\nHenry and owner Bill Haslam.\n\nIt is expected that the announcement will become official that Trotz is stepping\ndown.\n\nNashville faces the St. Louis Blues\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/st-louis-blues] tonight at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone\nArena.\n\nJack Williams contributed to this report. \n\n\nRELATED\n\nBefore he was with Nashville Predators, Nick Perbix played for Team USA at 2022\nOlympics\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/a643dcfa-0cd8-4275-9247-b43e26c1cb20.jpeg]\nBefore he was with Nashville Predators, Nick Perbix played for Team USA at 2022\nOlympics Unexpectedly called to the 2022 Olympics, Nick Perbix juggled college\nand Olympic dreams before his NHL career with the Predators.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators/players/before-he-was-with-nashville-predators-nick-perbix-played-for-team-usa-at-2022-olympics]