Logo
Nashville Predators
Powered by Roundtable
REPORT: Barry Trotz Stepping Down As Nashville Predators General Manager cover image

REPORT: Barry Trotz Stepping Down As Nashville Predators General Manager

Dylan Loucks
7h
Partner
131Members·2,311Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Dylan Loucks
7h
Updated at Feb 2, 2026, 16:26
Partner

Reports indicate Barry Trotz is stepping down. A press conference is scheduled for February 2, where an official announcement is expected from the Predators' GM.

According to a few reports but first posted by Elliotte Friedman, Barry Trotz is stepping down as the Nashville Predators General Manager.

Trotz, 63, became the second GM in team history in 2023, when he replaced David Poile. 

He has been a long-time staple of the Nashville Predators franchise, serving as the team's first head coach from 1998 to 2014, posting a 551-479-60 record.

Trotz is the third-most-winning head coach in history, with 914 victories, and won the 2018 Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Washington Capitals. 

Upon transitioning to the general manager role, he fired then head coach John Hynes and hired Andrew Brunette. In two and a half seasons, Brunette has gone 102-97-19. 

In his second offseason as GM in 2024, Trotz made three blockbuster signings, adding Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei in free agency.

The acquisitions fell flat as the Predators went 30-44-8 in the 2024-25 season. 

According to the Associated Press, Trotz's decision to retire is not health-related. 

In a release, the Predators announced a press conference on Feb. 2. It stated that Trotz will have an announcement at Bridgestone Arena along with CEO Sean Henry and owner Bill Haslam.

It is expected that the announcement will become official that Trotz is stepping down.

Nashville faces the St. Louis Blues tonight at 7 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

Jack Williams contributed to this report. 

Related

Unexpectedly called to the 2022 Olympics, Nick Perbix juggled college and Olympic dreams before his NHL career with the Predators.
thehockeynews.comBefore he was with Nashville Predators, Nick Perbix played for Team USA at 2022 OlympicsUnexpectedly called to the 2022 Olympics, Nick Perbix juggled college and Olympic dreams before his NHL career with the Predators.
Latest News
3