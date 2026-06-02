REPORT: Nashville Predators Granted Permission To Speak To Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland

Nashville seeks a swift conclusion to its front-office search as the Stanley Cup-winning executive meets with ownership, potentially shifting from Colorado to lead the Predators' new era.
A new lead as emerged in the Nashville Predators' general manager search as the Colorado Avalanche have given GM Chris MacFarland permission to speak to the Predators.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday that MacFarland met face-to-face with Predators owner Bill Haslam and the goal is for the Predators to close the deal quickly.
Rumors about MacFarland's interest in Nashville have swirled for weeks, some suggesting that he is being interviewed for the President of Hockey Operations position and not the GM job.
He joined the Avalanche organization back in 2015 as an assistant general manager after serving in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2007 to 2015. From 2013 to 2015 he also served as the general manager of the Springfield Falcons, Columbus's AHL affiliate.
MacFarland took over the general manager role in July 2022, following the Avalanche's Stanley Cup championship and Joe Sakic's move to become President of Hockey Operations.
Since taking over the role, Colorado has placed in the top three in the Central Division for the last four seasons, winning the division twice. This season, Colorado posted a 55-16-11 record to win their second President's Trophy in the six seasons.
It was stunned by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals, getting swept.
The Avalanche have put together a talent squad that's included the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Brock Nelson, Martin Necas, and former Predators Nick Blankenburg and Scott Wedgewood.
In February, GM Barry Trotz announced that he'd be retiring as soon as a replacement had been found, with the search commencing immediately.
Trotz has remained the GM through the rest of the 2025-26 season and nearing the start of the NHL Draft at the end of this month.
The Nashville Predators own the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which will be held in Buffalo on June 26.