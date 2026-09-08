REPORT: Tyson Jost Returning to Predators on PTO

It appears that Tyson Jost may be coming back to the Nashville Predators after a couple of months as a free agent.
Jost, 28, is a fan favorite wherever he goes, and that was no different in Nashville last season. Now, according to PuckPedia, the Predators have signed him to a professional tryout as training camp rapidly approaches.
The Predators claimed the former 10th overall selection off of waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last October and he then remained on the roster for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign. In 69 games, the forward scored eight goals and added eight assists for a total of 16 points. He also finished with 30 penalty minutes, the second most of his career.
While it's difficult to see Jost getting a full-time role with the Predators this season, he could provide some valuable depth if he's willing to spend some time in Milwaukee.