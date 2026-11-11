Roman Josi Chasing History as Predators Head to California

The Nashville Predators are kicking off their west coast road trip tonight, as they visit the Los Angeles Kings. As the trip begins, Predators captain Roman Josi is on the verge of making history, not just for the Predators, but also for his country.
No Swiss-born player has ever scored 800 points in the NHL. At the same time, no player has ever recorded 800 points while a member of the Predators organization. Josi has the opportunity to do both with his next point, as he currently sits on 799 in his career.
The odds of Josi accomplishing the impressive feat tonight seem very high. He's entering the road trip with five points in his last three games, including a two-point performance in his last outing against the St. Louis Blues.
Josi is one of just two Swiss players to play more than 1,000 games, along with current Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Neiderreiter. He's also the only player in franchise history to play 1,000 or more games with the Predators organization.
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Roman Josi is going to be remembered as a key piece of both the Nashville Predators organization and Swiss hockey for a long time to come, now we just have to see how much more history he has left to make.