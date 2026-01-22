Roman Josi reflects on career with Nashville Predators ahead of 1,000th career game

It has been 5,171 days since a 21-year-old Roman Josi was called up from the Milwaukee Admirals to join the Nashville Predators.
He remembers it vividly. On Nov. 26, 2011, Josi played his first NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings.
"I remember going out there for warmups and thinking that it was the coolest thing," Josi said. "It was at Joe Louis Arena, which was historic and across from me, you had guys like Pavel Datsyuk and Nicklas Lidstrom, which was pretty surreal. You never forget your first one."
Thursday, in the Predators' home matchup against the Ottawa Senators, Josi will play his 1,000th career game and become the first player in franchise history to play all 1,000 games with the Predators.
"It's a crazy number and a pretty special day," Josi said at Thursday morning's skate. "It's a good time to reflect a little bit and think about the time you've been here. It's pretty special to do it with this organization and the only team I've played for."
Josi's list of accolades, not just in the Predators organization, but in the NHL and internationally, is a long one.
He's established himself as one of the best defensemen of his generation, a four-time NHL All-Star, 2020 Norris Trophy Winner, and just the second defenseman ever to lead an NHL franchise in points, the other being Hall of Famer Ray Bourque (1,506 points) with the Boston Bruins.
Over 999 career games, Josi has tallied 198 goals and 554 assists for 752 points.
"To play 1,000 games in one uniform is really hard these days," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "With the CBA and free agency, it's a heck of an accomplishment."
Josi has been a pioneer in the growth of Switzerland's hockey presence, winning three silver medals at the IIHF World Championships, competing in the 2014 Olympics, and gearing up for another run at the 2026 games next month.
While he's originally from Switzerland, Nashville has become home to Josi. It's where he met his wife, Ellie Ottaway-Josi, and where his two kids were born and are being raised.
Josi's family will be attending the game on Thursday.
"My kids are at a good age now where they kind of understand what's happening a little bit," Josi said. "I met my wife here. My kids were born here. There are so many things that have happened in this town over the last 15 years.
"My family is here from back home (Switzerland). They've been here so many times and they love it."
Reaching 1,000 games means even more, considering Josi's health and the possibility in the 2025 offseason that he may not reach the milestone.
After missing the final two months of the 2024-25 season, it was revealed that Josi had been diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a circulatory disorder that causes a rapid heart rate increase.
With his status in flux throughout the summer, days before training camp, General Manager Barry Trotz announced that Josi would be ready, "100 percent healthy."
"We were all a little bit scared last year. I'm sure he was," Brunette said. "I think the clarification with what he was dealing with eased a lot of tension in all of us, especially him. To see him back, he's pointed at a really high level this year.
"We played better because Roman's healthy and in his groove, so I'm happy to see him. He's been scoring some goals lately. His game is at a really high level."
Josi said a lot has to go right health-wise in order to get to 1,000 games, but he credited the people around him in the Predators organization who got him there.
"There are a lot of people to be thankful for," Josi said. "Our staff does an amazing job to keep you healthy and a lot goes into it. I feel very lucky, health-wise, to make it to 1,000."
The moment allowed Brunette to reflect on his 1,000th career game, which he eclipsed in 2011, with the Minnesota Wild. He said the moment can be emotionally "tough."
"When you get to that game, sometimes it feels like an obituary at times," Brunette said. "You see everybody talk about it and you gotta kind of catch yourself that you're, you're not dead. The tributes and the things people say.
"As a hockey player, you're always moving forward. Next game, next shift, the next play. To take a second and reflect, for me, wasn't a great feeling."
The celebration has already begun ahead of the game, as Josi has received gifts from his teammates, including a limited-edition Norqain watch and VIP tickets to the US Open.
It'll be a special celebration Thursday night, but Josi is aware of the task at hand of beating the Senators and avoiding a third straight loss.
"You obviously want to enjoy the moment, but once the game starts, we're trying to win," Josi said. "It's a special game for me, but once the game starts, you focus on that."