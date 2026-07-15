Ross Colton Speaks To Media For First Time Since Being Acquired By Predators

“Right away when I found out it was Nashville, I was obviously pretty pumped. ‘C-Mac’ coming over from Colorado, I think it's pretty cool that he becomes GM and then I'm traded over a couple days later. I think it just goes to show that he has some belief in me, which I think is so awesome as a player when the GM believes in you. And then I've played against Nashville for a while here with Tampa and then in Colorado, so obviously an amazing team, an amazing organization and city, and they've always been a team that battles, comes in every night, and is tough to play against. So, I feel like my style of play is going to fit in really well right away.”