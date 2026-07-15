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Ross Colton Speaks To Media For First Time Since Being Acquired By Predators

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Spencer Lazary
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Nashville Predators' newly acquired forward Ross Colton met the media for the first time today, and what he said should have the fan base very excited.

As soon as Chris MacFarland was hired by the Predators, he zeroed in on some Colorado Avalanche players that could be moved and that could have an impact on his new club. Which is why he brought in Colton, and then later Jack Drury. 

But Colton is going to be the type of player that brings energy, plays in all situations, can log minutes, and will become a fan favourite. So when he expressed just how excited he is to come to Nashville. 

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“Right away when I found out it was Nashville, I was obviously pretty pumped. ‘C-Mac’ coming over from Colorado, I think it's pretty cool that he becomes GM and then I'm traded over a couple days later. I think it just goes to show that he has some belief in me, which I think is so awesome as a player when the GM believes in you. And then I've played against Nashville for a while here with Tampa and then in Colorado, so obviously an amazing team, an amazing organization and city, and they've always been a team that battles, comes in every night, and is tough to play against. So, I feel like my style of play is going to fit in really well right away.”

Colton was given the chance to tell the fan base exactly what type of player he is, and he echoed exactly what most hockey fans already know.

“I'm just a guy that likes to come in and bring a lot of energy; I play with passion. I want to win just as much as anyone else does. So, I just want to come in and kind of be that spark that can play up and down the lineup. I like to think that I could produce offensively, and I'm a physical guy that likes to throw the body around and be an energy piece night in and night out."

Colton then mentioned that he feels he can fit in well with head coach Andrew Brunette’s system. And now Predators fans will just need to wait to see how well he will fit and how much of an impact he will have on the lineup come September. 

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