Ryan O'Reilly Snaps Nashville Predators Skid In Shootout Win Over Jets | Recap

O'Reilly's shootout heroics end Nashville's skid. Saros stellar as Predators surge in critical Wild Card race.
Ryan O'Reilly netted the only goal of the shootout as the Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3, on Tuesday at Canada Life Arena.
It was a critical win in the Western Conference Wild Card race, putting Nashville within two points of the final spot and keeping Winnipeg from tying the Predators in points.
Juuse Saros picked up his 24th win of the season, making 36 saves on 39 shots, and stopping all three Jets in the shootout.
Nashville nearly walked away with a regulation win, but saw Jonathan Toews tie the game for Winnipeg with 1:01 left. Matthew Wood's fifth point in five games and 15th goal of the season gave Nashville a late lead in the third period.
Filip Forsberg, who had gone pointless in the prior four games, had a goal and an assist in the victory. Erik Haula (power play goal) and Luke Evangelista (one assist) also snapped four-game pointless droughts.
Haula's power play goal was just the Predators' second conversion in 11 opportunities over the last five games.
Jonathan Marchessault had two assists, now recording five points in five games. Six points in the month of March is the highest single-month point total Marchessault has recorded this season.
Despite picking up the win, Nashville was outshot in every period and out-totaled, 39-23. This is the third time in the last four games that the Predators' opponent has put 30-plus shots on net.
Pending results from Seattle and San Jose, the Predators can finish Tuesday night just two points outside of the final Wild Card spot.
Nashville will host the Kraken on Thursday in a matchup that will give the victor a boost in a tight playoff race.