Ryan Ufko's 1st Career NHL Goal Elevates Nashville Predators Past Kraken | Recap

Ufko's dazzling rookie goal ignited a comeback, propelling Nashville past Seattle in a crucial playoff race showdown. Saros stood tall with a massive performance.
Ryan Ufko netted his first career NHL goal, a highlight reel score and game-winning conversion that elevated the Nashville Predators past the Seattle Kraken, 4-2, on Tuesday at Climate Pledge Arena.
In the second period, Ufko got the puck off the face-off in the Kraken zone. He'd deke out a Kraken defender, cutting into the slot and getting goalie Joey Daccord sliding before putting it in on the forehand.
Since joining the Predators for the first time this season on March 5 against the Boston Bruins, Ufko has two points in three games (1G, 1A). This season in Milwaukee, he's recorded 44 points (11G, 33A) in 50 games and earned AHL All-Star honors.
Juuse Saros was massive in net, making 43 saves on 45 shots for his second 40+ save performance of the season. It's the most saves he's made in a single game this season.
The Predators fell behind early, as Kaapo Kakko and Matty Beniers scored in the first 10 minutes to make it 2-0 Seattle. Kakko's goal came just 2:14 minutes into the game.
Nashville was dominated in the first period, getting outshot 19-7 and going down by two goals.
Its response was swift in the second period. Tyson Jost scored on a feed from Fedo Svechkov to get the Predators on the board. It was Jost's first goal since Dec. 27 and Sevchkov's second point in three games.
Reid Schaefer tied the game later in the second, tapping in a feed from Matthew Wood. That was Schaefer's first goal since Dec. 31 and Wood's 10th assist of the season.
Steven Stamkos added an empty net goal with five seconds left in the game to seal a victory.
Jonathan Marchessault recorded two assists in the win for just his third multi-point game of the season.
The win is massive for the Predators' hopes of making the playoffs, now just a point behind the Kraken for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with 66 points.
According to MoneyPuck.com, with the win, the Predators now have a 25.5% chance of making the playoffs. Los Angeles (67 points) picked up just one point in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston, while San Jose (66 points) lost in regulation to Buffalo, 6-3.
The Predators continue their five-game road trip into Vancouver on Thursday against the Canucks at 9 p.m. CST.