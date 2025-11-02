Saturday Night Live pokes fun at Nashville Predators in 'Hockey PSA' skit

The Nashville Predators were the butt of the joke in a skit titled "Hockey PSA" on an episode of Saturday Night Live, which aired on Nov. 1.

In the skit, three "hockey players", played by Miles Teller, Ben Marshall, and Tommy Brennan, are tasked with filming promos for the "NHL Cares" program.

Marshall is wearing a New York Rangers jersey, Brennan is wearing a Los Angeles Kings jersey, and Teller is wearing a Predators jersey.

While Marshall and Brennan's characters have straightforward prompts, Teller, the "Predators player," is given a script that does a little more wordplay with the word "predator."

"And I'm a Predator in my community," Teller's character recites.

The running joke continues throughout the skit as Teller's character argues with the two directors. At the end, he begrudgingly reveals his name.

"I'm Chase Kid. Right wing, Predator."

The Nashville Predators didn't take long to playfully respond to the skit via their X/Twitter account.

"Wait, is this f— play about us?" @PredsNHL tweeted at 12:22 a.m. Sunday morning.

Predators mascot, Gnash, got in on the fun as well, tweeting from his X/Twitter account, "Just enjoying my night watching a little @nbcsnl," and attached a GIF of Chris Farley, a former SNL cast member.

The Predators went viral back in July during their rookie camp. At an annual community event, the team tweeted out a photo of their prospects wearing shirts that said "Preds in the Community."

While not directly linked, SNL may have gotten the idea for the skit from the team's t-shirts.