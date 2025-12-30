Stamkos’ Game-Winner Caps Win For The Predators Over Utah

In the Nashville Predators' (17-17-4) 4-3 win over the Utah Mammoth (18-19-3), Steven Stamkos did it again.

He decided another game with a goal.

Stamkos, 35, finished with two goals and an assist, scoring the game-winning goal for the fourth straight victory for Nashville.

He became just the second player in franchise history to record the winning goal in four consecutive wins, joining Mike Fisher, who accomplished the feat in early 2012.

The winner also carried historical weight. It was the 98th game-winning goal of Stamkos’ career, tying him with Bobby Hull and Guy Lafleur for 11th on the NHL’s all-time list.

Nashville is now 7-3-0 in its last ten games and sit three points out of a playoff spot. The Predators are 9-4-0 in their last 13 games and rank eighth in the NHL since Dec, 2.

Stamkos now sits one goal shy of 600 for his career, continuing a stretch where his scoring has directly translated to wins. Out of Nashville's four straight wins, it has ended the same way. With Stamkos on the scoresheet and his team walking off with two points.

He now has 11 goals in December, including six game-winners which ties the NHL record for the most game-winning goals in a month.