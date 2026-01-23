Logo
Nashville Predators
Steven Stamkos' Hat Trick Powers Predators To A Comeback Win Over Senators

Steven Stamkos' Hat Trick Powers Predators To A Comeback Win Over Senators

Dylan Loucks
3h
Trailing by three, Steven Stamkos ignited a furious Predators rally, netting a hat trick to seize a dramatic comeback victory and etch his name further into history.

When the Nashville Predators were staring at a 3-0 hole, the game needed a spark. Steven Stamkos didn’t just provide one, he flipped the entire night on its head.

Stamkos, 35, scored twice on the power play and added another at even strength to fuel a 5-3 Predators comeback win, erasing a three-goal deficit with authority.

His first power-play goal put the Predators on the board towards the end of the second period and marked the 234th of his career.

That goal pulled him even with Marcel Dionne for ninth all-time in NHL history. Halfway through the third period, Stamkos struck again with the man advantage to move into sole possession of that spot.

He wasn't done though.

Stamkos recorded his third of the night and gave the Predators a 4-3 lead with 1:13 left in the third period. On a game that looked like it was heading to overtime.

The veteran sniper blew the roof off Bridgestone Arena.

His hat trick was the 16th of his career which puts him in rare company among active players, trailing only Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak.

It also came against the 14th different franchise he’s torched for three goals, second-most among active skaters.

By night’s end, Stamkos had logged his 104th career multi-goal game and reminded everyone exactly why he’s still one of the league’s most dangerous finishers, especially when the moment demands it.

Up Next: The Nashville Predators (24-22-4) will wrap up the homestand with a meeting against the Utah Mammoth (26-20-4) on Saturday at 2:30.

