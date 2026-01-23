Steven Stamkos' Hat Trick Powers Predators To A Comeback Win Over Senators

When the Nashville Predators [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators]\nwere staring at a 3-0 hole, the game needed a spark. Steven Stamkos didn’t just\nprovide one, he flipped the entire night on its head.\n\nStamkos, 35, scored twice on the power play and added another at even strength\nto fuel a 5-3 Predators comeback win, erasing a three-goal deficit with\nauthority.\n\n\n\nHis first power-play goal put the Predators on the board towards the end of the\nsecond period and marked the 234th of his career.\n\nThat goal pulled him even with Marcel Dionne for ninth all-time in NHL history.\nHalfway through the third period, Stamkos struck again with the man advantage to\nmove into sole possession of that spot.\n\nHe wasn't done though.\n\nStamkos recorded his third of the night and gave the Predators a 4-3 lead with\n1:13 left in the third period. On a game that looked like it was heading to\novertime.\n\nThe veteran sniper blew the roof off Bridgestone Arena.\n\n\n\nHis hat trick was the 16th of his career which puts him in rare company among\nactive players, trailing only Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak.\n\nIt also came against the 14th different franchise he’s torched for three goals,\nsecond-most among active skaters.\n\nBy night’s end, Stamkos had logged his 104th career multi-goal game and reminded\neveryone exactly why he’s still one of the league’s most dangerous finishers,\nespecially when the moment demands it.\n\nUp Next: The Nashville Predators\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/nashville-predators] (24-22-4) will wrap up the\nhomestand with a meeting against the Utah Mammoth\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/utah] (26-20-4) on Saturday at 2:30.