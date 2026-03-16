Svechkov Nets Predators Lone Goal In Road Loss To Oilers | Recap

Svechkov's timely tally wasn't enough as Predators surrendered three goals, slipping further from playoff contention against McDavid's dominant Oilers.
Fedor Svechkov scored his first goal since Dec. 27, but it wasn't nearly enough as the Nashville Predators fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 3-1, on Sunday at Rogers Place.
On the goal, which came about five minute into the third period, Svechkov got the puck from Nic Hague in the slot and wristed it on net, beating Connor Ingram along the left post. The lone goal of the game made the score 2-1.
Since being recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals, Svechkov has recorded four points (1G, 3A) in five games. Justin Barron recorded a secondary assist, which was his first point since Feb. 2.
The Predators got off to a slow start as Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play 3:12 into the game to put the Oilers up. In 32 career games played against the Predators, Draisaitl has recorded 55 points.
Matt Savoie scored the lone goal of the second period, capping off a 2-on-1 with Connor McDavid. The Predators failed to limit McDavid's impact as he finished with three assists, playing a part in all three goals.
In three games played against the Predators this season, McDavid has eight points (3G, 5A).
Zach Hyman added an empty net goal with a little over a minute left in the game.
The Predators also struggled to stay out of the box as Nick Perbix (holding), Hague (fighting), Erik Haula (tripping), Ozzy Weisblatt (slashing) and Steven Stamkos (slashing) all served penalty time.
Nashville's playoff hopes are slowly slipping away, as the loss has left it two games (four points) behind the Seattle Kraken for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
The Predators are also nearing a .500 record for the first time since Jan. 10, when they were 20-20-4, digging themselves out of an early-season hole. Since returning from the Olympics, Nashville is 3-4-2.