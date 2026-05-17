Team USA Releases Predators Prospect Ryker Lee From IIHF World Championship Team

Despite a viral pre-tournament goal, Nashville’s former first-rounder exits the American squad before official registration, shifting the spotlight to veteran Predators stars currently chasing international gold.
After scoring a highlight reel in pre-tournament play, Nashville Predators prospect Ryker Lee has been released from the United States' IIHF World Championship team.
It was reported in a note from Team USA on Sunday that Lee had been released and never been formally registered to the officially IIHF roster.
The Predators' 2025, 26th overall selection had a strong freshman season with Michigan State, scoring 30 points (15 goals and 15 assists) in 35 games.
He also played with the US in the World Junior Championship, recording three points (two goals and one assist) in five games.
Lee was one of two Predators prospects who were named to the preliminary rosters. Goalie Jack Ivankovic (2025, 2nd-round draft pick) is still with Team Canada despite not being rostered for either of their games against Sweden or Italy.
Four Predators players are currently competing in the tournament: Roman Josi (Switzerland), Ryan O'Reilly (Canada), Justus Annunen (Finland) and Ryan Ufko (United States).
Notably, O'Reilly has two goals and an assists in Canada's wins over Sweden (5-3) and Italy (6-0). Annuen recorded his first victory in the tournament, making 17 saves on 18 shots in Finland's 3-1 win.