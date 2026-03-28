'The Gold and Blue is who I am': Ryan Johansen Reflects On Time With Predators Upon Retirement
Ryan Johansen cherishes his Nashville Predators legacy, from family milestones to the Stanley Cup Final, as he retires. He's now a devoted fan.
It's been three years since Ryan Johansen donned a Nashville Predators jersey, but he said his time in Nashville meant "everything" to him.
"Nashville is me. It's who I am. It's the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life," Johansen said. "I met my wife here, I started a family here and I played most of my career here. We did awesome things here as a team. The memories are everlasting."
On March 19, Johansen announced his retirement from the NHL after 14 seasons, seven of which were spent in Nashville. In his time as a Predator, Johansen recorded 362 points (110 goals and 252 assists) in 533 games played and 48 points (17 goals and 31 assists) in 61 playoff games.
During the Predators' game against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, Johansen will be honored for his time with the organization.
Johansen debuted with the Predators on Jan. 8, 2016, against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver after being traded by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He remembers the moment vividly.
"I knew I had to win that first face off cause Lavy (Peter Laviolette) told me that I was starting," Johansen said. "It was so much fun playing with Mike (Fisher), Shea (Weber), Pekks (Pekka Rinne), Jos (Roman Josi). You know those guys. They're the best humans in the world."
His time in Nashville also included the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Final, the first time the organization had gotten that far.
"I haven't thought of something that would top that (the 2017 SCF run)," Johansen said. "Coming home from practice, before games and just seeing my yard littered with 'Go, Preds, Go,' and 'Go 92' and the way this town rallied around each other and supported us."
He also elaborated on his relationship with Fisher, whom he had the chance to reconnect with when Fisher came back into town this weekend. Johansen called Fisher the most important figure in his hockey career and one of the biggest in his life. Fisher even officiated Johansen's wedding.
Johansen also expressed excitement to visit children at the local hospital and how the opportunity goes beyond the game.
The biggest difference for Johansen in coming back to Nashville is that he won't be on the ice tonight, but is thrilled about the opportunity to watch the game as a fan.
"With ending my career and going onto my new chapter, it's so exciting to be a fan again and cheer these guys on," Johansen said. "Now that things have calmed down a bit in my life a bit, I can't wait to show up here a lot more and be involved."