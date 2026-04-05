Third Period Push Elevates Nashville Predators Past San Jose Sharks

Predators reclaim lead, seal victory with three unanswered third-period goals after squandering a three-goal advantage. Ryan O'Reilly nets the winner.
After building up a three-goal lead and losing it, the Nashville Predators scored three unanswered goals in the third period for a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at SAP Center.
Sitting at 81 points, the Predators have the regulation wins (26) tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Kings for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Ryan O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal off a feed from Luke Evangelista from behind the net into the left face-off circle. O'Reilly snapped it past Yaroslav Askarov for his 25th goal of the season.
A delay of the game call on Roman Josi with four minutes left gave the Sharks some momentum, but Erik Haula was able to halt it, scoring shorthanded and giving the Predators a two-goal lead late.
Jost added an empty net goal with 1:15 left in the game for insurance.
The Predators jumped into the driver's seat early as Filip Forsberg scored twice, 1:16 apart in the first 10 minutes of the game. He is creeping up on 40 goals, sitting at 37 with six games left.
Steven Stamkos notched his 11th power-play goal of the season and 38th of the year to put Nashville up 3-0 at the end of the first period. The Predators outshot the Sharks, 12-5, in the first 20 minutes of the game.
The game slipped away from the Predators in the second as they allowed goals from Nick Leddy and Macklin Celebrini to cut their lead down to one. A little over a minute into the third period, Alexander Wennberg scored to tie the game for San Jose.
It is the second straight game in which Nashville has surrendered a three-goal lead and still won. On Thursday, it held a 4-1 lead over the Kings before LA forced overtime, 4-4. Nashville ended up winning in a shootout.
Juuse Saros picked up his 27th win of the season, making 24 saves on 27 shots. He is 6-1-1 in his last eight starts.
The Predators faced off against former goalie Askarov for the first time this season. He was drafted 11th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, but requested to be traded in the 2024 offseason after the Predators extended Saros and signed Scott Wedgewood.
Nashville was without defenseman Nic Hague for the majority of the game, as he left in the second period after getting hit awkwardly. There is no update on his status following the game.
The Predators' road trip continued into Monday as they will face the Los Angeles Kings again at 9:30 p.m. CST.