THN Archive: A Top Gun Named Mavrik

What Shawinigan does well is let their kids play. “That’s the value of our franchise,” said GM Martin Mondou. “We take our young players, give them responsibility and teach them. That is, for us, the best way to make sure those players end up being dominant prospects down the road. It’s unrealistic to have a kid come in at 16, be a fourth-liner, then next year expect him to come in and burn up the league. It’s not true. Mavrik played big power-play minutes last year, and he played against top lines, so it gave him a lot of experience, with positive teaching around it. That really paid off in his development.”