THN Archive: Heart Of A Warrior

He spent most of his sophomore pro campaign in 2019-20 in Milwaukee, spelled by some time down in the ECHL with the Florida Everblades. Last season, he started in Florida because the ECHL was the first league to get up and running. He then headed to the AHL, but because the Admirals organization decided not to play through the pandemic, Nashville sent its prospects to the Chicago Wolves, the Carolina Hurricanes' AHL affiliate. The Canes-Preds mashup was super young and super fun, putting names such as Seth Jarvis and Philip Tomasino on the same team. It also led to Jeannot wading into new but exciting territory. “It was a really young team, and I was put into a leadership role, which was a new experience for me at the pro level,” he said. “I had worn a letter in junior before, but not the pros. I was getting more ice time and more power-play opportunities, and as soon as I got it, I didn’t want to let it go.”