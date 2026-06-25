THN Archive: Looking The Part

In April, when NHL Central Scouting released its final rankings for the 2023 draft class – which some expect to eventually go down as one of the best – Molendyk had climbed to No. 28 among North American skaters. It didn’t hurt that the rankings came out just after the Blades overcame a 2-0 series deficit to take out Connor Bedard’s Regina Pats in seven games in the first round of the WHL playoffs. They then lost the first three games of their second-round series with Red Deer before stunning the Rebels in another seven-gamer.