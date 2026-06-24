THN Archive: No Knocks On Wood

During another difficult season in Nashville, Matthew Wood has been a bright spot. Blessed with a sense of wisdom well beyond his years and a plethora of veteran mates to learn from, Wood looks poised to be a staple for the Predators for the long haul.
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No Knocks On Wood—Jan 23, 2026 - VOL. 79, Issue. 07 - Will MacLaren
WHEN MATTHEW WOOD was drafted 15th overall by Nashville in 2023, he wasn’t necessarily expected to be an integral part of the team’s plans by this stage of his career, especially considering the free-agent harvest the organization hauled in prior to the 2024-25 campaign. To say things haven’t gone according to plan in Music City would be the largest understatement possible, but describing the 20-year-old’s performance as simply “impressive” might be the second largest.
Wood, who has played on the wing and up the middle during his career, has been graced with the ability to adapt quickly, no matter the level of play or game situation. Shining under the bright lights of Broadway – the one that traverses past Bridgestone Arena, for the record – has been no exception. When it comes to honing that characteristic, Wood believes that who you know can sometimes be as important as what you know. “I’ve been lucky to have great people around me that have created great situations,” he said. “But I’ve always seemed to have the ability to learn quickly as well. I’ve also kept reminding myself of the need to get better.”
The person most responsible for setting Wood up for success is his father, Jamie. Jamie spent the better part of 15 years as a coach, mostly in the college ranks. But he’s always been on Team Wood. “My dad coached me my entire life,” Wood said. “He has a great hockey mind. But it’s not just that he’s worked at me being the best player I can be. He’s also shown me to be the best person I can be. I’m not here if it wasn’t for my parents.”
Wood’s parents have a lot to be proud of. He’s proving to be a rare bright spot during another subpar season in ‘Smashville,’ where he has refined the offensive skills that have been his trademark while also proving his mettle on the other side of the puck, blocking shots and getting dirty when the situation calls for it. The end result is an opening salvo in the NHL that is part energy player, part high-caliber offensive catalyst.
Although he can still easily count his time in professional hockey, Wood’s sojourn to the University of Minnesota last year – following a pair of standout campaigns at the University of Connecticut – was perhaps the best runway possible to the next level. While averaging a point per game as a Golden Gopher, Wood found himself surrounded by true jewels, including 15 teammates who were drafted. He was one of four first-rounders. “That was such an important year for me,” he said. “Just the time in practice alone was valuable. Everyone was trying to push each other, and our culture in the room was just amazing. It really prepared me for this year.”
The on-ice results speak for themselves this year, but what about the off-ice results? Wood is no stranger to top NHL prospects, although interacting with some of the best the NHL has to offer has been something else altogether. “It’s been better than I ever dreamed of,” he said. “Walking into the dressing room and seeing guys like Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, all I could say to myself was, “Wow, this is the NHL.” We have guys who have won the Cup and are still trying to improve every day. The work that’s put in off the ice isn’t talked about enough. Taking care of yourself is so critical.”
Nashville already cares a great deal for Wood. And as he begins to find his footing in the city known for generations as the ‘Athens of the South,’ the feeling is becoming more and more mutual. “This is such a great city, with so much to offer,” he said. “I haven’t really gotten close to doing everything I want to do. Even just walking around and taking it all in has been amazing.”
If all the parties concerned have their way, Wood will have plenty of time to check off all the boxes on his sightseeing list. And if the opening act is any indication, he could be the biggest attraction this side of Opryland. “I’m still getting used to it here,” he said. “I only want it to get better. This is just the beginning.”
It’s a mantra that can only make the raucous fans in Nashville love him even more – while also making his entire family prouder than ever.