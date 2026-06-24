THN Archive: No Knocks On Wood

Wood, who has played on the wing and up the middle during his career, has been graced with the ability to adapt quickly, no matter the level of play or game situation. Shining under the bright lights of Broadway – the one that traverses past Bridgestone Arena, for the record – has been no exception. When it comes to honing that characteristic, Wood believes that who you know can sometimes be as important as what you know. “I’ve been lucky to have great people around me that have created great situations,” he said. “But I’ve always seemed to have the ability to learn quickly as well. I’ve also kept reminding myself of the need to get better.”