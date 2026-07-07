THN Archive: Smashville

The franchise is in its 15th season and is a success in terms of playoff appearances (seven in the past nine seasons) and fan support (averaging more than 20 sellouts in each of the past three seasons). Still, it faces the challenges of a non-traditional sportsmarket. “Ifthey come three times, then they start understanding the game,” says Sean Henry, president/chief operating officer. “Hockey is one of those addictive sports and a lot of people in our market didn’t grow up with it. If they have a good time, they’re probably going to come back to watch us again.”